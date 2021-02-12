The Deal Awards 2021: News and Notes
For 2021, The Deal is merging its middle-market and large-cap awards ceremonies.
The process will be the same and firms will be asked to submit nominations in each category. Categories will be announced in the future.
The schedule for nominations is as follows, though dates are subject to change.
- Research opens April 26
- Submission deadline June 11
- Shortlist announced July 27
- Winners announced Sept. 21
For further sales information please contact senior business development manager Chris Edouard or head of awards research James Wilson.
Celebrating the Leaders of The Deal Economy, The Deal recognized the leading people and firms, including lawyers, bankers and advisers, who are shaping The Deal Economy and setting the trends.
