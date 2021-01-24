Back to News
The Deal Honors Top Women in Dealmaking

By The Deal Staff
|
Published: January 26th, 2021
The Deal honors exemplary women in the legal profession with a focus on M&A, private equity, restructuring and activist investing in this year's Top Women in Dealmaking list.

The Deal is proud to announce its Top Women in Dealmaking honorees.

Comprising the top women in dealmaking as nominated by their peers, this year’s list identifies women who have displayed excellence in their respective legal fields including mergers and acquisitions, private equity, restructuring and activist investing.

Through its unique transactional perspective, The Deal looked to identify the women doing great things in the world of dealmaking but also in mentorship, advancing gender diversity and thought leadership.

To be eligible for the Top Women in Dealmaking list, lawyers must be partners based in the U.S. and have shown the ability to navigate complex transactions, maintain strong client relationships and/or lead in and out of the boardroom.

Congratulations to the honorees!

The Deal is an award-winning financial news organization founded in 1999. Since its founding The Deal has been providing up-to-the-minute news, analysis and perspective to dealmakers across the globe through its network of events, subscription products and power rankings.

For the entire breakdown of The Deal’s 2020 Top Women in Dealmaking list, and more, check out the latest Dealmaker Quarterly:

The Dealmaker Quarterly: Q4

More information on The Deal’s 2020 Top Women in Dealmaking:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To find about the next Dealmaker Quarterly, contact michael.brown@thedeal.com.

Activism

Activist Investing Today: Goodwin on Governance, Pay as 'Wedge Issues'

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: December 18th, 2020
Poor governance and issues with executive compensation aren't enough to warrant credible activist involvement on their own, but they can serve as a lever for shareholders that have broader outcomes in mind, says Shane Goodwin, the chief of the Applied Corporate Governance Institute.
Activism

Director Accountability a Top Priority for BlackRock

By Nikitha Sattiraju
|
Published: November 23rd, 2020
Holding directors accountable is an important tool in BlackRock's arsenal to impact corporate responsibility, said Ray Cameron, head of investment stewardship for the Americas at the firm, during a keynote interview at The Deal's Corporate Governance 2020 virtual event.
