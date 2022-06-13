More SPACs Issue Going Concern Warnings

As the U.S. SPAC market has seen plummeting valuations, a growing number of the companies targeted by SPACs in de-SPAC transactions are now issuing going concern warnings.

Recent examples of the trend include View Inc. (VIEW), Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) and Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT). These companies follow Canoo Inc. (GOEV), an electric vehicle company that completed a business combination and on May 10 warned investors of its a going concern status.

View went public in a de-SPAC with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, a vehicle sponsored Cantor Fitzgerald LP. The SPAC went public Aug. 27, 2020, and by Nov. 30, 2020, the $1.5 billion View deal was announced; it closed March 8, 2021.

The company makes smart glass to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions in commercial buildings, airports, hospitals, hotels and multifamily projects. View is under Nasdaq scrutiny because of its failure to file financials on time, and the exchange has given the company until the end of May to comply with listing regulations. On May 13, View said while it’s working on raising fresh capital, it anticipated filing financials that will include a going concern warning. Its shares opened at 67 cents on May 18.