The Deal Honors Top Rising Stars: Class of 2021

The Deal is proud to announce its Top Rising Stars honorees.

Comprising the top new partners at U.S. law firms as nominated by their peers, this year’s list identifies individuals who have displayed excellence in their respective legal fields including mergers and acquisitions and private equity.

Through its unique transactional perspective, The Deal looked to identify associates, now partners and firm members, doing spectacular work in the field of dealmaking and who have continued to progress in their career despite the obstacles put in front of them.

The Deal’s Top Rising Stars list honors top U.S.-based, M&A-focused partners. To be eligible, individuals should have made partner between March 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, and shown an ability to navigate complex dealmaking situations.

Congratulations to the honorees!

Name – Firm — Date of Partnership — Date Joined Firm

Stephen P. Alicanti – DLA Piper LLP (US) – April 2020 – September 2012

William Allen – Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP – January 2021 – December 2012

John Anderson – King & Spalding LLP – January 2021 – January 2015

Carina Antweil – Baker Botts LLP – March 2021 – June 2018

Lauren Battaglia – Hogan Lovells – January 2021 – October 2011

Leah Baucom – K&L Gates – March 2020 – July 2017

Katherine Baudistel – Goodwin Procter LLP – October 2020 – July 2018

Daniel Belzer – Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP – March 2021 – August 2012

Lauren Benny – Holland & Knight LLP – January 2021 – June 2011

Will Boothby – Kirkland & Ellis LLP – October 2016 – March 2014

Daniel Breslin – Latham & Watkins LLP – January 2021 – September 2012

Ann Marie Brodarick – McDermott Will & Emery LLP – January 2021 – September 2013

Vadim Brusser – Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP – January 2021 – May 2005

Daniel J. Cerqueira – Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP – January 2021 – October 2013

Cheryl Chan – Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP – July 2020 – January 2012

Esther Chang – Mayer Brown LLP – January 2021 – January 2018

Barath Chari – Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC – February 2021 – November 2011

David R. Clark – Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP – April 2020 – October 2011

Peter Clarke – Winston & Strawn LLP – December 2020 – February 2017

Corey Dickey – Jones Day – January 2021 – October 2010

Katherine Duncan – Fenwick & West LLP – January 2021 – January 2010

Matt Falcone – Vinson & Elkins LLP – January 2021 – January 2015

Cynthia Fernandez Lumermann – Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz – January 2021 – December 2013

Katherine Frank – Vinson & Elkins LLP – January 2021 – October 2012

Hannah Freeman – Ropes & Gray LLP – October 2020 – November 2011

Benjamin C. Galea – Winston & Strawn LLP – December 2020 – April 2018

Elizabeth Gallucci – Ropes & Gray LLP – November 2020 – January 2012

Justin Gonzales – Perkins Coie LLP – January 2021 – May 2016

Asim Grabowski-Shaikh – BakerHostetler – January 2021 – May 2018

Ellen Grady – Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman – January 2021 – July 2018

Rodin M. Hai-Jew – Kirkland & Ellis LLP – February 2021 – September 2010

Airi Hammalov – Baker McKenzie – January 2021 – July 2019

Ian Helmuth – Sidley Austin LLP – January 2021 – May 2018

Craig Hilts – WilmerHale – January 2021 – January 2017

Morgan Hollins – White & Case LLP – January 2021 – May 2018

Danielle Jackson – Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP – January 2021 – December 2012

Hill Jeffries – Eversheds Sutherland – January 2021 – October 2012

Daniel J. Kahan – King & Spalding LLP – January 2021 – November 2019

Andrew M. Kaplan – Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP – January 2021 – September 2011

Rohit Kapuria – Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP – January 2021 – October 2016

James Kennedy II – Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP – April 2020 – August 2014

Saad Khanani – Latham & Watkins LLP – January 2021 – March 2011

Ryan Kim – Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP – January 2021 – May 2014

Samuel Kim – Nixon Peabody LLP – January 2021 – January 2017

Dohyun Kim – Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP – April 2020 – January 2011

Noah Kornblith – O’Melveny & Myers LLP – January 2021 – September 2011

Jason Krochak – Proskauer Rose LLP – November 2020 – November 2012

Sarah Kupferman – Dechert LLP – January 2021 – October 2012

Alison LeVasseur – Alston & Bird LLP – January 2021 – September 2018

Anne Lieberman – Cooley LLP – January 2021 – August 2014

Christina Ma – Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz – January 2021 – January 2013

Justin Macke – Jones Day – January 2021 – November 2011

Benjamin C. Martin – Bracewell LLP – January 2021 – October 2021

Jenna McBain – Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP – January 2021 – September 2012

Brandon McCoy – Haynes and Boone LLP – January 2021 – October 2012

Morgan McDevitt – Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP – January 2021 – November 2017

Allie Misner Wasserman – Dechert LLP – January 2021 – October 2012

Annie Nazarian Davydov – Lowenstein Sandler PC – January 2021 – September 2010

Forrest Neal – DLA Piper LLP (US) – April 2020 – January 2011

Gerold Niggemann – Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP – January 2021 – March 2016

Bradley Noojin – Winston & Strawn LLP – December 2020 – May 2015

Patrick O’Malley – DLA Piper LLP (US) – April 2020 – January 2011

Dotun Obadina – Jones Day – January 2021 – June 2016

Craig Oliver – Norton Rose Fulbright – January 2021 – July 2008

Jean Park – Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP – January 2021 – November 2008

Ted Powers – Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman – January 2021 – February 2019

Daniel Rawner – Sidley Austin LLP – January 2021 – July 2018

Shannon Reaves – Stroock & Stroock & Lavan – January 2021 – June 2013

Kristen Rohr – White & Case LLP – January 2021 – October 2012

Joseph J. Ronca – Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo PC – December 2020 – January 2014

Anatoliy Rozental – Reed Smith LLP – January 2021 – September 2015

Allison Schiffman – Covington & Burling LLP – October 2020 – April 2014

Jennie Simmons – Locke Lord LLP – January 2021 – March 2017

Cullen Sinclair – Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP – January 2021 – September 2013

Matt Squires – Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC – February 2021 – September 2014

Suni Sreepada – White & Case LLP – January 2021 – April 2016

Erica Stalnecker Wilson – Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP – January 2021 – February 2014

Aaron Stine – Milbank LLP – January 2021 – January 2011

Roy Tannenbaum – Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP – March 2021 – May 2014

Curtis Tiffany – Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP – January 2021 – January 2011

Albert Vanderlaan – Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP – January 2021 – November 2019

Victoria VanStekelenburg – Latham & Watkins LLP – January 2021 – October 2012

Andrew M. Wark – Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP – January 2021 – September 2013

Adam Wexner – Kirkland & Ellis LLP – February 2021 – June 2015

Megan Wolf – Crowell & Moring LLP – January 2021 – September 2011

Sarah Young – Ropes & Gray LLP – November 2020 – April 2017

